China bans 'fatty' Kim Jong Un nickname on websites
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 18, 2016
BEIJING — Chinese websites are censoring "Kim Fatty the Third," a nickname widely used to disparage North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, after officials from his country reportedly conveyed their displeasure in a meeting with their Chinese counterparts.
Searches for the Chinese words "Jin San Pang" on the search engine Baidu and microblogging platform Weibo returned no results this week.
The nickname pokes fun at Kim's girth and his status as the third generation of the Kim family to rule the world's only hereditary communist dynasty. It's especially popular among young, irreverent Chinese who tend to look down on their country's would-be ally.
Relations between China and North Korea have been strained by the North's nuclear weapons program, which China has condemned along with South Korea, Japan, the United States and Russia. But Beijing continues to support the Kim regime with limited trade and diplomatic backing.
North Korean officials, fearing that Kim would find out about the nickname, lodged a formal request with China recently to prohibit names disparaging Kim from appearing in the media, according to Hong Kong newspaper reports.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Wednesday that reports of the banning of "Jin San Pang" didn't "comply with facts."
"The Chinese government stays committed to building a healthy and civilized environment of opinions," he added. "We disapprove of referring to the leader of any country with insulting and mocking remarks."
"Kim Fatty the Third" is such a widely used term in China that it is sometimes suggested by auto-complete algorithms on web portals such as Baidu, China's leading search engine. While searches for "Jin San Pang" returned no results this week, Baidu left untouched results for other versions of the nickname, such as "Kim Fat Fat Fat."
Baidu spokeswoman Tracy Hu declined to comment.
The Beijing-based company has typically said that its policy is to provide accurate search results while also complying with Chinese regulations.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is seen in this undated photo from the Korean Central News Agency. Chinese websites are reportedly censoring the popular nickname for the North Korean leader, "Kim Fatty the Third," as relations between China and North Korea break down over North Korea's nuclear program.
Courtesy of KCNA
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US Embassy in Afghanistan closed after suicide bombing on military base
2 former aides of Park arrested as South Korea scandal widens
US-led coalition not supporting Turkish offensive in northern Syria
Volunteers wanted for PTSD study of treatment some call a miracle
A brilliant new day for the US Capitol's dome
Pentagon looking for answers in shooting deaths of 3 soldiers in Jordan