Carl Vinson strike group to move toward Korean peninsula, media reports say

The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group will move from Singapore to waters near the Korean peninsula, according to a media report.

"We feel the increased presence is necessary," a U.S. official told Reuters on Saturday, citing recent North Korean behavior. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media, the report said.

The North fired a medium-range ballistic missile into the sea off its east coast last week, on the eve of a much-anticipated U.S.-China summit. It was the communist state’s fourth attempted missile launch this year as it persists with its banned nuclear-weapons programs, despite international condemnation and punishing economic sanctions.

The military has been on alert as North Korea watchers have anticipated a provocation this month because of several high-profile events. The country will celebrate the birth of its late founder and the current leader’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, on April 15 as well as the anniversary of the army’s creation on April 25.

The Trump administration has repeatedly suggested it will take a harder line toward Pyongyang, saying ex-President Barack Obama’s policies that relied on diplomatic pressure and economic sanctions have failed.

Trump has yet to provide details, but he and other administration officials have said all options are on the table, including military action.

The aircraft carrier Carl Vinson made a port call to Busan, South Korea, last month during the Key Resolve/Foal Eagle exercise, irking the North to threaten “merciless ultra-precision strikes” if the vessel violated its sovereignty.

The Carl Vinson strike group was recently forward deployed as part of the Navy’s plan to shift 3rd Fleet forces to the Western Pacific. The group left San Diego on Jan. 5.

The U.S. has about 28,500 servicemembers stationed in South Korea and sends more from off the peninsula to participate in the annual exercises.

The two Koreas, which are separated by the world’s most fortified border, remain technically at war after the 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

