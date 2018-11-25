Camp Humphreys closes major access gate after incident with car

SEOUL, South Korea — Camp Humphreys, the main U.S. military base in South Korea, has closed one of its main access gates after an incident with a car.

The incident happened about 2 p.m. Saturday and did not involve a gate runner, said garrison spokesman Steven Hoover. He declined to provide more details pending the ongoing investigation.

A photo posted on Facebook showed a four-door car that appeared to have smashed into a raised barrier at the Dongchang-ri gate on Saturday, with the concertina wire and concrete walls that surround the garrison in the background.

The gate has been closed until further notice. The nearby Anjeung-ri gate, which is normally closed on weekends, was opened to facilitate traffic.

It was at least the third gate-related incident this year at Humphreys, which has undergone a major expansion in recent years as part of a frequently delayed plan to relocate most U.S. forces south of Seoul.

In April, a car going the wrong way through another gate prompted a lockdown of the garrison, but authorities said it turned out to be a misunderstanding involving a driver who went the wrong way by accident.

A South Korean man drove through a gate without authorization was arrested in January.

The population at Humphreys, a sprawling base in the rural area of Pyeongtaek about 40 miles south of Seoul, has mushroomed to nearly 30,000 after the three main military commands – U.S. Forces Korea, Eighth Army and 2nd Infantry Division – moved their headquarters there, along with families and civilian employees.

Some 28,500 U.S. servicemembers are stationed in South Korea, which remains technically at war with the North after their 1950-53 conflict ended in an armistice instead of a peace treaty.

Stars and Stripes reporter Marcus Fichtl contributed to this report.

