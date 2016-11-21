Body of airman missing off east coast of Guam found

The body of an airman who went missing over the weekend off Guam’s northeastern coast was recovered Monday, an Air Force statement said.

The airman, who was reported missing Sunday afternoon, was swimming near Pagat Point, Mangiliao, the statement said. The cause of death is under investigation.

The name of the airman, who was temporarily assigned to Andersen Air Force Base, will not be released until 24 hours after the family is notified, the statement said.

An HSC-25 helicopter, several Guam Fire Rescue boats and two Coast Guard vessels joined the search. Members of the Guam Police Department also conducted shoreline searches.

Pagat Point is a popular tourist area about five miles southwest of Andersen.

olson.wyatt@stripes.com

