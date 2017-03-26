Blasts kill 6 as troops battle militants in east Bangladesh
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 26, 2017
NEW DELHI -- Police say at least six people, including two policemen, have died in a series of explosions in Bangladesh as troops battle suspected militants in the country's east.
Police officer Bashudev Bonik said Sunday the fatal explosions also wounded at least 25 people Saturday on a road near an Islamic religious school in Sylhet city.
Paramilitary troops have been trying since Friday to flush out Islamist radicals holed up in a building with a large cache of ammunition.
Several explosions have occurred, including a large blast Sunday afternoon.
Police have barred civilians including journalists from the area.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
New ads show Marines as strong warriors and good citizens
Trump demands Germany pay for US protection
US imposes sanctions on China, North Korea entities, people
Nonprofit turns shipping containers into veterans' housing
Plan to base Ospreys at Yokota Air Base delayed until 2020
VA one of few agencies Trump recommends for budget increase