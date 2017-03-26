Blasts kill 6 as troops battle militants in east Bangladesh

NEW DELHI -- Police say at least six people, including two policemen, have died in a series of explosions in Bangladesh as troops battle suspected militants in the country's east.

Police officer Bashudev Bonik said Sunday the fatal explosions also wounded at least 25 people Saturday on a road near an Islamic religious school in Sylhet city.

Paramilitary troops have been trying since Friday to flush out Islamist radicals holed up in a building with a large cache of ammunition.

Several explosions have occurred, including a large blast Sunday afternoon.

Police have barred civilians including journalists from the area.