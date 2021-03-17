Austin, Blinken travel to South Korea for talks expected to cover North’s nuclear ambitions

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin walks with the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Army Gen. Robert Abrams, after arriving at Osan Air Base, South Korea, Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan — North Korea’s nuclear arsenal will likely be the focus of talks when the U.S. secretaries of Defense and State meet their South Korean counterparts Thursday in Seoul.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin was greeted by the commander of U.S. Forces Korea, Army Gen. Robert Abrams, after landing at Osan Air Base, south of the capital, just after noon Wednesday. He will be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken for discussions with Minister of Defense Suh Wook and Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong.

The pair will also visit South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Blue House, his official residence in Seoul, on Thursday afternoon, according to South Korea’s Yonhap Television News.

Blinken and Austin came to the peninsula from Tokyo, where they met with their Japanese counterparts Tuesday during the U.S.-Japan Security Consultative Committee, informally called 2+2.

“North Korea’s arsenal poses a threat to international peace and stability,” Austin and Blinken said in a joint statement following those talks.

Nuclear-armed Pyongyang, claiming it possesses the “world’s most powerful weapon,” showed off a new submarine-launched intercontinental ballistic missile during a parade in January. However, Abrams, in written testimony to the House Armed Services Committee this month, said North Korea’s claims about the missile’s capabilities aren’t evidence of a viable new nuclear weapon.

The ministers’ Tokyo statement called for complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

“Trilateral cooperation among the United States, Japan, and [South Korea] is critical for our shared security, peace, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region,” the statement said.

North Korea, on Tuesday, warned the U.S. not to cause a “stink.”

"If [the U.S.] wants to sleep in peace for coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step," North Korean leader Kim Jong Un’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, said in a statement published Tuesday in Rodung Sinmun, the official newspaper of North Korea’s Central Committee.

Ongoing computer-simulated military drills between U.S. and South Korean forces drew Kim’s wrath.

“The South Korean government yet again chose the ‘March of War,’ the ‘March of Crisis,’” she said, according to the newspaper. “Whatever the South will do by following its master, it will be not easy that the warm spring days of three years that it strongly wants will return.”

U.S. officials are worried that North Korea could resume missile tests after a three-year break in response to the drills, Politico reported Wednesday, citing anonymous sources.

Before flying to South Korea on Wednesday morning, Austin met a group of service members and civilians at Yokota, the home of U.S. Forces Japan in western Tokyo.

“It’s really great to lay eyes on you,” he told troops lined up on a ramp near his aircraft.

Austin praised them as representatives of America and for continuing their mission during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You are what it is all about and there are 3 million more of your comrades spread around the globe who are working hard just like you are,” he said. “We are all part of a big team.”

Col. Andrew Campbell, commander of the 374th Airlift Wing, introduced Austin to a pair of airmen and two Japanese civilian workers who were involved in Operation Tomodachi, the U.S. response to the earthquake and tsunami that struck northeastern Japan in March 2011.

“I appreciate your courage,” Austin told them. He handed challenge coins to each in the group, which included a pilot and crew chief who flew missions over the disaster zone, a firefighter who delivered a firetruck from Yokota to emergency personnel struggling to control meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant and a member of Yokota’s Mission Support Group who monitored radiation exposure during the crisis.

Stars and Stripes reporter Yoo Kyong Chang contributed to this report.

robson.seth@stripes.com

Twitter: @SethRobson1