Asian skipper completes round-the-world yacht race

TOKYO — Marine adventurer Kojiro Shiraishi, 53, successfully completed the Vendee Globe round-the-world yacht race, becoming the first Asian skipper to do so.

Known as the world's toughest sailing race, Vendee Globe competitors attempt to circumnavigate the globe solo – starting and finishing in France – without refueling or stopping at any port.

This was Shiraishi's second time participating in the race, following his first attempt in 2016. It took him more than three months from his departure on Nov. 8 last year to complete the race, which he finished in 16th place on Thursday.

The Vendee Globe race began in 1989 and is held once every four years. This was the ninth staging of the event.

