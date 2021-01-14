Army restricts movement at two South Korean bases for coronavirus tracing

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

The U.S. Army in South Korea ordered personnel at its largest installation and at its former headquarters in Seoul to sit tight Friday while public health tracers ran down possible coronavirus patients.

Everyone at Yongsan Garrison in the heart of the capital and at Camp Humphreys 55 miles to the south was told to limit their movements “to mission critical-duties only until further notice,” according to social media posts Friday morning.

“If you don’t have to be here, do not be here,” said Humphreys base commander Col. Mike Tremblay via Facebook Live on Thursday evening. “We’re going to go to ground; we’re going to figure this out.”

U.S. Forces Korea, headquartered at Humphreys, ordered any of its personnel who visited Yongsan between Jan. 6 and Thursday to stay home until further notice and call the COVID Hotline, 0503-337-2556 or 737-2556.

The commands cited recent confirmed cases and ongoing contact tracing.

USFK has reported that 14 people, all civilians at Yongsan, contracted the coronavirus between Jan. 5 and Wednesday. Four are Defense Department employees, six are contractors, two are spouses, one is a dependent and one is a South Korean taxi driver.

Only “mission critical” personnel, including those at operations centers and mission critical base services, and life, health and safety personnel were to report at Humphreys, according to a Facebook post by USFK.

The main exchange and base commissary were open with reduced capacity; base gyms were at reduced capacity; the Child Development Center was closed.

Restaurants on the post were limited to takeout orders only.

news@stripes.com

Twitter: @starsandstripes