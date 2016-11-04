Army identifies soldier who died during training in Hawaii

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii – The Army has identified the soldier who died Thursday during training on Oahu as Sgt. Renardo Deshun Dukes, 26, of Pachuta, Miss.

Dukes, a combat engineer, was participating in the Lightning Forge training exercise.

He was assigned to the 65th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, according to an Army statement.

The Army did not release information about the cause of his death. The fatality is being investigated.

Dukes enlisted in the Army in August 2010, the statement said. He previously served in Germany and Colorado, moving to Schofield Barracks in central Oahu in December 2014.

Dukes also deployed twice to Afghanistan in 2011 and 2013, serving a total of 20 months.

About 4,000 soldiers from 2nd Brigade are participating in the Lightning Forge, which ends Sunday. It is being held at various locations on the islands of Oahu and Hawaii.

