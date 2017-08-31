Army declares dead final 2 on downed Hawaii helicopter

Military personnel gather at the search and rescue command center on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 in Haleiwa, Hawaii. Rescue crews were searching for five soldiers who were aboard an Black Hawk helicopter that crashed several miles off Oahu's North Shore late Tuesday.

HONOLULU — The Army has declared dead the final two soldiers missing after a Black Hawk helicopter with a crew of five crashed off Hawaii earlier this month.

Chief Warrant Officer 3 Brian Woeber of Decatur, Alabama, and Chief Warrant Officer 2 Stephen Cantrell of Wichita Falls, Texas, were both pilots. Their remains haven't been found.

The 25th Infantry Division said Thursday that the change came after the Army's adjutant general approved the results of an investigation into their personnel status.

The other three soldiers were declared dead last week after DNA analysis found evidence of their remains among crash debris.

Their helicopter went down off Oahu during nighttime training on Aug. 15.

The 41-year-old Woeber had deployed to Afghanistan and Egypt. The 32-year-old Cantrell deployed twice to Afghanistan and once to Iraq.