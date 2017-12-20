Another North Korean soldier defects into South via DMZ

A South Korea soldier stands guard in May at the Joint Security Area of the Demilitarized Zone, which divides the two Koreas.

SEOUL, South Korea — A low-ranking North Korean soldier defected across the heavily fortified Demilitarized Zone on Thursday morning, according to a South Korean defense official.

The defector arrived at a South Korean guard post at the central and western front just after 8 a.m., the Ministry of National Defense spokesman said. Heavy fog limited visibility to about 100 meters; however, border guards were able to spot the defector using surveillance equipment.

A “relevant organization” is looking into how and why the soldier defected, the spokesman added.

Earlier, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said there were no shots fired during the defection nor was there any unusual movement of North Korean troops detected, according to The Associated Press. However, later it said that South Korean soldiers fired 20 warning shots at around 9.30 a.m. as North Korean soldiers approached the Military Demarcation Line to search for their former comrade.

The defector is the fourth to cross into South Korea so far this year. The incident comes just weeks after surveillance cameras captured the dramatic defection of another North Korean through the Joint Security Area. He survived despite being shot five times by his comrades as he fled.

