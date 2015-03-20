Although small and malnourished, North Korean troops 'will fight like tigers'

North Korea may have short soldiers who look hungry. Their equipment may be antiquated. And some troops have intestinal parasites. But the fourth-largest military in the world still poses a formidable threat, analysts say.

The military has 1.2 million men, including 200,000 warriors trained in guerrilla tactics. It is equipped with 4,300 tanks, 2,500 armored personnel carriers, 11,000 pieces of anti-aircraft artillery, 14,000 pieces of artillery and rocket launchers and 7,000 mortar tubes, according to an assessment by the South Korean military. It also has at least 2,500 tons of chemical weapons, according to the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

“We have to assess that at least for a brief period the North Korean army will fight like tigers with what in their battlefield will be very effective weapons,” said Richard Fisher, a senior fellow at the International Assessment and Strategy Center in Alexandria, Va.

Their arsenal of short and medium range rockets is so huge that the military could destroy South Korea’s capital, Seoul, and the South’s 19 air bases before the United States and its ally could launch an effective counterattack, Fisher said. And North Korea's anti-aircraft guns would deter close-air support weapons such as the A-10 Warthog and attack helicopters that U.S. special operators trying to secure a sensitive site would normally depend on.

“The North Korean force is configured for armored assault,” he said. Their massive number of missiles, and massive biological and chemical weapons stores are evidence that the North’s military planners “assume they are the ones striking first and it would be the South Koreans and Americans that would be on the defensive.”

And a North Korean attack may occur as soon as it perceives a U.S. troop buildup in preparation for an invasion, he said.

The Trump administration has made no secret of its plans for a possible military confrontation with North Korea if it continues its nuclear ambitions. The North announced it tested a delivery system last month that could reach the U.S. mainland, including cities such as Washington, D.C.

Trump’s national security adviser H.R. McMaster said Tuesday that “our last best chance to avoid conflict” with North Korea is for all nations to implement sanctions on the reclusive state that go beyond United Nations Security Council resolutions. “Time is running out,” McMaster said.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said Tuesday the United States spoke to China about contingency plans in case something happened that “unleashed some kind of instability” in North Korea. The U.S. would seek to secure the North’s nuclear weapons and has given assurances to China that “we would go back and retreat back to the south of the 38th parallel” once that instability ends.

Defense secretary Jim Mattis said in May that if it comes to war, “it’s going to be tragic on an unbelievable scale."

North Korea has upgraded its Soviet-era tanks and armored personnel carriers. Due to widespread malnutrition, its troops' minimum height requirement is 4-foot 7-inches — the same as an average South Korean fourth grader. A North Korean soldier who survived five gunshots by his comrades while fleeing across the DMZ in November had numerous intestinal parasites, some a foot long, his South Korean doctors said.

But the North's arsenal of artillery shells and short and medium-range missiles is so big that it could launch 500,000 shells an hour during the first three hours of a conflict, according to Victor Cha, author of The Impossible State: North Korea, Past and Future.

That would be enough to kill thousands and sow chaos south of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ). It would cause enough casualties among South Korea’s defenders that “many units would suffer cohesion failures,” said Bruce Bennett, a senior defense analyst at the Rand Corporation.

“The South Korean counter batteries would start, but with thousands of artillery tubes firing it’s really hard to get the North Korean artillery under control,” Bennett said. “It would take days and days.”

As soon as the artillery damage is done, the North would send waves of infantry and armored troops across the DMZ to look for weaknesses, and then pour more highly-trained troops in through any breaches, while special forces who sneak in on small boats and submarines attack behind the South Korean lines, Bennett said.

David Maxwell, a retired special operations U.S. Army colonel who spent five tours in Korea, said the North’s military doctrine is based on guerrilla warfare, and its fighters are so thoroughly indoctrinated that many are expected to fight to the death.

U.S. special operators expect the North's most highly-trained and committed troops would be assigned to protect nuclear facilities, putting up a serious fight. He pointed to infiltrators on the grounded Sang-O submarine in 1996, some of whom killed each other and themselves to avoid capture, while others fought to the last man.

“The resistance that will occur inside North Korea will make Iraq and Afghanistan pale in comparison,” Maxwell said.

