Airman goes missing off Guam hours after body recovered in separate incident
By WYATT OLSON AND LEON COOK | STARS AND STRIPES Published: November 21, 2016
A search-and-rescue operation is underway after an airman went missing while swimming early Tuesday at Tarague Beach on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam.
The Coast Guard, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 25 and the Guam and Andersen fire departments were alerted to the missing airman, who was swimming around midnight, an Air Force statement said.
Base residents were asked to avoid the area until it is cleared by authorities.
The incident occurred just hours after the body of another airman, reported missing Sunday afternoon while swimming south of the air base near Pagat Point, was recovered Monday off the island’s northeastern coast.
The name of that airman, who was temporarily assigned to Andersen, will not be released until 24 hours after the family is notified, a separate Air Force statement said.
An HSC-25 helicopter, several Guam Fire Rescue boats and two Coast Guard vessels joined that search. Members of the Guam Police Department also conducted shoreline searches.
Pagat Point is a popular tourist area about five miles southwest of Andersen. Tarague Beach is part of the air base, and water entry is authorized only between 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Under Trump, NATO, US military role in Europe could face scrutiny
Free meals and deals for Veterans Day 2016
As Trump points to 'America first' principle, NATO tries to make its case
UK won't let islanders return to Diego Garcia where US has base
Trump considering woman, openly gay man for leadership posts
HDTV coming to all AFN channels by end of 2017, official says