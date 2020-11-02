Airman dies at Yokota Air Base, home of US Forces Japan in western Tokyo

Yokota Air Base is home to U.S. Forces Japan in western Tokyo.

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – A U.S. airman was pronounced dead Sunday at the home of U.S. Forces Japan in western Tokyo.

The death took place at Yokota’s Urgent Care Center, officials from the 374th Airlift Wing said in a statement Monday.

The airman’s name and cause of death were being withheld for 24 hours after the next-of-kin have been notified, officials said. No other information was available.

news@stripes.com