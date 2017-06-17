Aircraft, vessels continue search for missing US sailors after Fitzgerald collision

The damage of the right side of the USS Fitzgerald is seen off Shimoda, Shizuoka prefecture, Japan, after the Navy destroyer collided with a merchant ship, Saturday, June 17, 2017.

YOKOSUKA, Japan — Aircraft and vessels are continuing the search for seven missing American sailors in the sea off Japan after a pre-dawn collision Saturday between a Navy destroyer and a huge cargo ship.

Three other Navy sailors were injured in the crash, including Cmdr. Bryce Benson, who took the helm of the Yokosuka-based destroyer last month. He was in stable condition after being evacuated by helicopter to a naval hospital in Yokosuka, Navy officials told Stars and Stripes. The other two injured sailors had lacerations and bruises.

Investigators now face trying to determine how a sophisticated U.S. warship collided with a container ship four times its size.

The USS Fitzgerald was back at its home port in Yokosuka Naval Base south of Tokyo on Saturday with extensive damage to its hull.

Most of the more than 200 sailors aboard would have been asleep in their berths during the pre-dawn crash.

The Navy says the ship was damaged above and below the water line.

The container ship's left bow was dented and scraped, but it did not appear to have sustained any major structural damage.

The container ship was berthed at Tokyo's Oi wharf, where officials began questioning crew members about the cause of the nighttime crash