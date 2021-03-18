Air Force identifies Guam airman killed Tuesday in motorcycle crash

Staff Sgt. Will Gonzales of the 36th Security Forces Squadron at Andersen Air Base, Guam, died in an off-base motorcycle crash Tuesday, March 16, 2021.

Andersen Air Force Base on Thursday identified Staff Sgt. Will Gonzalez as the airman killed Tuesday in a motorcycle crash about 12 miles from the installation.

Gonzales, of the 36th Security Forces Squadron, died when he lost control of his motorcycle and collided with a raised cement median, Guam Police Sgt. Paul Tapao told the Pacific Daily News.

The accident occurred on Santos Hill near a residential area, Casa de Isa, according to the newspaper report.

Guam police are still investigating the crash.

Gonzales worked at the armory, according to a 2019 news release from the 36th Wing.

“Will was an outstanding member of Team Andersen and he will be deeply missed,” the wing commander, Brig. Gen. Jeremy Sloane, the wing commander, said in a statement from Andersen on Thursday. “We express our deepest sympathies to Will’s family and friends as we navigate through this difficult time together.”

