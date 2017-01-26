Abe to consider acquiring the ability to strike enemy bases before a missile attack

TOKYO — Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Thursday made clear his intention to consider acquiring the ability to strike enemy bases before a missile attack is initiated against Japan and in anticipation of other scenarios. Abe said, "The risk of nuclear missiles being deployed will increase" regarding North Korea.

Currently, the Self-Defense Forces do not possess the offensive capability to launch attacks against overseas missile bases.

During a session of the House of Representatives Budget Committee on Thursday morning, Abe said, "We need to [consider acquiring such abilities] from the standpoint of figuring out how to protect the lives and property of the Japanese people as the severe security environment continues to deteriorate."

The prime minister also said, "As we adhere to a defense-only defense policy, considerations should include working out our own deterrence capabilities."

Abe made his remarks in response to questions from lawmaker Itsunori Onodera of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The government's stance on this matter is that the Constitution allows the state to possess the ability to strike enemy bases. However, as a matter of policy, the government chooses not to possess equipment that would enable such attacks. Under the Japan-U.S. Security Treaty, retaliatory strikes are the duty of U.S. forces.

In June 2015, then-Defense Minister Gen Nakatani said during a Diet session that although acquiring such abilities was not under consideration at the time, the equipment needed to carry out attacks on enemy bases would include "electronic warfare aircraft that can jam or neutralize air defense radars used by other countries."

