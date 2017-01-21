Abe likely to visit Trump as early as next month

TOKYO - Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will likely visit the United States as early as next month to hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump, in a move to accelerate efforts to build a relationship of trust, according to sources.

The Japanese government will soon begin final arrangements to realize an Abe-Trump meeting in early February, the sources said.

Abe will likely be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso.

During the talks with Trump, Abe and Aso are expected to stress the importance of the Japan-U.S. alliance.

Abe also will likely emphasize the importance of free trade. The Trump administration has formally announced that the United States will pull out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact.

A bilateral meeting was initially sounded out by Japan for Jan. 27. However, the meeting will likely take place next month or later due to difficulties arranging appointments with high-ranking officials in the new U.S. administration.

In his inaugural speech on Friday, Trump declared that he would stick to an "America first" policy with regard to diplomacy and the economy, stressing that the top priority will be given to the interests of the United States.

"Instead of using delicate words or adopting a superficial public stance, [Trump's] speech was intended to appeal to the true feelings of U.S. voters," Katsuyuki Kawai, a special adviser to the prime minister who has been in contact with officials in the Trump administration, said Saturday morning.

"Because [Trump's] policies toward Japan are unclear in many aspects, we will continue to closely watch movements within the new administration," a government official said.

Many government officials viewed Trump's announcement on TPP withdrawal as something that could happen. "There are also TPP supporters in the Republican Party," a senior Foreign Ministry official said. "We'll continue to stress the importance of free trade, and our stance to approach [the United States] tenaciously remains unchanged."

During the meeting with Trump, Abe also will likely bring up the security environment in the Asia-Pacific region, which has been increasingly severe due to China's maritime advances, among other reasons. The prime minister is expected to stress that U.S. commitment is conducive to stability in the region and seek understanding from Trump on the matter.

