4 dead, 23 wounded in grenade attack in southern Philippines
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: March 26, 2017
JOLO, Philippines -- At least four people were killed and 23 others wounded in a grenade attack in the southern Philippines that appears to be unrelated to terrorism, officials said Sunday.
Army Col. Cirilito Sobejana said the attacker was arrested following the late Saturday grenade blast in Busbus village near the domestic airport in Sulu province's Jolo town.
The motive for the attack wasn't immediately clear, but a military officer said the attacker, who was identified by police as Sedimar Rabbah, returned to the area to retaliate after being beaten by a group of men who accused him of stealing a cellphone. Police, however, were checking if he has links with Abu Sayyaf militants.
Aside from kidnappings for ransom, bombings and killings by Abu Sayyaf extremists, predominantly Muslim Sulu has long been troubled by a large number of illegal guns and other weapons, many in the hands of warlords and other armed groups.
Jungle-clad Sulu, about 590 miles south of Manila, is one of the country's poorest provinces, although it has rich resources and pristine beaches and islands.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Bergdahl trial delayed as his lawyers appeal to highest military court over Trump comments
Trump says Dems 'made up' allegations of Russia interference
While Trump talks tough, US quietly cutting nuclear force
NATO says it will reschedule meeting so Tillerson can attend
Navy leaders vow to crack down on ‘toxic’ behavior in nude-photo-sharing scandal
21st TSC to get new boss to lead Army enablers in Europe