2 rebels, 1 Indian soldier killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India — Officials say two suspected rebels and an Indian army soldier have been killed in a gunfight in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

Police said soldiers and counterinsurgency police on Friday raided Naidkhai village on a tip and engaged militants in the gunbattle.

Shortly after the battle, hundreds of villagers hit the streets to protest against Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan region.

The villagers were demanding the bodies of the militants for burial. The bodies were being kept in a local police station.

Kashmir is divided between India and Pakistan but claimed by both in its entirety. Most people in the Indian-controlled portion favor independence or a merger with Pakistan.

A militant uprising and subsequent Indian military crackdown since 1989 have killed more than 68,000 people.