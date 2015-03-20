2 North Korean suspects in Kim Jong Nam killing head home

Malaysia's Foreign minister Anifah Aman, third right, walks next to the nine Malaysians who were returned from Pyongyang at Kuala Lumpur International airport in Sepang, Malaysia, Friday, March 31, 2017.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Two North Korean suspects in the killing of Kim Jong Nam are apparently on their way back to their home country.

The two left Malaysia on Thursday and were spotted at the airport in Beijing on Friday. They are believed to be catching a flight back to North Korea.

The suspects had been caught up in a diplomatic battle following the bizarre killing of Kim Jong Nam, the estranged half brother of North Korea's ruler. He was poisoned on Feb. 13 at the airport in Kuala Lumpur.

Relations between Malaysia and North Korea deteriorated after that. Enraged by Malaysia's investigation of the killing, North Korea said Malaysians in North Korea could not leave. Malaysia responded in kind.

A deal announced Thursday allowed the citizens of each country to go home.

