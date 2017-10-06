13 die after Chinese fishing boat, tanker collide near Japan
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: October 6, 2017
BEIJING — A Chinese official says rescuers have found the bodies of 12 Chinese people who went missing after their fishing boat collided with an oil tanker near Japan.
The official at the Chinese consulate in Osaka said by phone on Friday that nearby fishing vessels had picked up four crew members after the boat capsized early Thursday, including one person who later died.
There were 16 crew members aboard the fishing vessel at the time of the collision about 215 nautical miles north of the Oki Islands in western Japan.
Chinese state media said the Japanese coast guard deployed three patrol vessels and divers in the search.
