12 WWII-era mines removed from Sasebo Naval Base in Japan
By TYLER HLAVAC | STARS AND STRIPES Published: February 8, 2017
The last of a dozen World War II-era sea mines found last year have been removed from a U.S. naval base in Japan.
A contractor doing repair work uncovered the vintage munitions at a Sasebo Naval Base ordnance area, James Johnson, a Naval Facilities Engineering Command Far East spokesman, said in an email.
The mines contained traces of TNT but were determined to be stable enough for removal in a two-month-long operation that wrapped up last week, he said.
Navy Munitions Command, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit 5 and the Japan Self-Defense Forces were involved in the task.
The mines were later turned over to the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force for disposal, Johnson said.
Leftover and unexploded ordnance is scattered throughout Asia and the Pacific, especially where battles occurred or at current and former ammunition depots.
Last May, a 5-inch unexploded shell fired from an American warship during World War II was found at a construction site near Camp Kinser, Okinawa. A road was closed and hundreds of residents and workers evacuated while it was removed.
In 2006, 350 people were evacuated after workers building a gym unearthed an unexploded ordnance cache at Sasebo.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
US preparing new Iran sanctions over missile test, officials say
Better Business Bureau says no 'lavish spending' by Wounded Warrior Project
Trump promises to 'totally destroy' ban on politicking by tax-exempt nonprofits
Trump puts Iran 'on notice' after ballistic missile test
Trump taps executive power on military – with limits
German researchers claim discovery of Nazi sub off Azores