Osprey crashes off Okinawa, crew safe

Marines prepare to board MV-22 Ospreys at landing zone Westfield, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, on Dec. 10, 2016. An Osprey crashed off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, on Tuesday. All crew members aboard have been reported safe.

WASHINGTON – A Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey has crashed off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, the Marines said Tuesday.

Five Marines were on board the Osprey, two were injured and all were rescued, the Marines said.

The Osprey crew was assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. The Marines described the crash as a “shallow landing” that occurred off the Okinawa coastline near Camp Schwab at approximately 10 p.m. local time Monday.

The Marines said the crew was airlifted from the crash by the 33rd Rescue Squadron from Kadena Air Base and taken to the naval hospital at Camp Foster, where they are being treated for injuries.

Last week, a Marine Corps F/A-18C jet also assigned to the 1st Marine Aircraft Wing crashed off the coast of Okinawa, resulting in the death of the pilot, Capt. Jake Frederick.

