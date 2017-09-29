Osan Air Base gives all clear after suspicious package scare
By MARCUS FICHTL | STARS AND STRIPES Published: September 29, 2017
OSAN AIR BASE, South Korea — A suspicious package prompted Osan officials to evacuate the post office and nearby buildings for more than an hour on Friday, but it turned out to be a false alarm.
The post office is in the same complex as the exchange and several fast-food restaurants and stalls on the sprawling base about 30 miles south of Seoul.
The 51st Security Forces Squadron received a phone call at about 10:05 a.m. reporting the suspicious package, said Tech Sgt. Ashley Tyler, a 51st Fighter Wing spokeswoman.
She said they found a box with a white powdery substance on the outside, prompting the evacuation.
“Explosive ordnance experts here checked the package and declared it safe,” Tyler told Stars and Stripes. “At about 11:30 a.m., the suspicious package emergency was terminated and normal operations resumed.”
The scare comes two years after the Air Force inadvertently shipped anthrax to Osan, exposing 22 airmen. The event is still fresh in the minds of the local South Korean population, which routinely protests over fears of another accidental anthrax shipment.
Twitter: @marcusfichtl
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Poseidon surveillance planes will rotate through Hawaii for first time
Marines practice recovering downed pilots in Okinawa’s northern jungle
Flights delayed around globe as Amadeus booking system fails
Nurse set on fire at Fort Leavenworth tells her story on syndicated talk show
Construction begins on Trump’s border wall prototypes
US to send 'strategic assets' to Seoul as North Korea threatens