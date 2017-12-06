Okinawa-based Marines charged with credit-card fraud by Tokyo police

TOKYO — Two Marines were arrested last week after allegedly using a fake credit card to buy clothes at a department store in Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

Cpl. Gregory Singleton and Sgt. Darren Murray, both assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force on Okinawa, were arrested on Nov. 28 by Tokyo Metropolitan Police and charged with credit-card fraud, Marine Corps spokesman 1st Lt. David Mancilla said in an email Wednesday.

Singleton, 25, and Murray, 22, are suspected of using the fake card on Oct. 29 to buy clothing items valued at $891, said a Tokyo Metropolitan Police spokesman.

Police believe Singleton created the card using a co-worker’s personal information, the Asahi newspaper reported.

The situation came to light on Oct. 29, when a store clerk reported a suspicious belt purchase to police. An investigation raised concerns about five other items, the police spokesman said.

The duo told police that they went to Shibuya and Roppongi to attend Halloween parties, the Mainichi newspaper reported.

The Marine Corps and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service are fully cooperating with the Japanese investigation of the pair’s alleged activity, Mancilla said.

