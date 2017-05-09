Official: US troop increase in Afghanistan depends on NATO contribution

TEL AVIV, Israel — The United States will depend on NATO to supply most of the additional forces needed to expand the military campaign in Afghanistan, relying on alliance partners’ commitments to determine how many additional American troops are sent, a senior U.S. defense official said Tuesday.

On Monday, The New York Times and The Washington Post reported that the Trump administration was close to signing off on an agreement that would potentially send several thousand additional U.S. forces to Afghanistan.

The troops would be used to stop the Taliban from making further gains in Afghanistan and would eventually create the conditions necessary to broker a peace negotiation between the Taliban and the Afghan government. U.S. forces have been fighting in Afghanistan for 16 years, most recently along the Pakistan border against pockets of Islamic State militants and in the southern Helmand province against a resurgent Taliban.

The defense official, who briefed reporters traveling in Israel with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Joseph Dunford, said the numbers of U.S. forces to be sent had not yet been decided and would depend on the force levels NATO partners commit to. President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with those partners May 25 at a NATO summit in Brussels.

“NATO needs to contribute the majority of the forces,” the official said on the condition of anonymity.

In February, Gen. John Nicholson, the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, said he needed a “few thousand” more U.S. troops in Afghanistan to take advantage of the expanded authority granted by the Obama administration, including accompanying conventional Afghan forces and permission to conduct airstrikes against Taliban targets.

The additional manpower would allow the U.S. and NATO partners to expand what Nicholson called “expeditionary advising packages.”

“We would like to be able to advise below the corps level,” Nicholson told Congress earlier this spring. “It’s strictly a question of manning at this point.”

The Pentagon confirmed in April that the White House had authorized it to set troop levels for both Iraq and Syria for the fight against ISIS. On Tuesday, the official said that the Pentagon had been instructed to determine its force levels in Afghanistan. Under the Obama administration, the White House often determined force levels.

There are currently 8,400 American servicemembers deployed to Afghanistan. NATO partners contribute an additional 4,900 troops to the mission.

The Pentagon announced its latest troop rotations for Afghanistan this April, including 1,500 soldiers from Fort Bragg’s 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, and 200 soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division headquarters.

copp.tara@stripes.com

Twitter: @TaraCopp

