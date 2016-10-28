Norway takes top spot in sniper contest
By STARS AND STRIPES Published: October 28, 2016
Norway took first place Thursday in a competition of sniper squads that included teams from across Europe and the U.S.
The four-day contest at the U.S. Army’s training grounds in Grafenwoehr, Germany, involved 30 events that tested the squad’s advanced markmanship, land navigation skills and medical treatment simulations.
None of the five U.S. units participating finished in the top three. Second place went to Sweden and third place to Belgium. In all, 15 teams from 11 nations took part.
Germany won last year’s inaugural best squad competition.
Norwegian soldiers work together to complete the Casualty Evacuation event during the European Best Sniper Squad Competition on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. The four-day competition was held at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr training area in Germany. None of the five U.S. units participating finished in the top three. Sweden and Belgium took second and third place in this year?s event in which 11 nations participated.
