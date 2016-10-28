Norway takes top spot in sniper contest

Norwegian soldiers use nearby grass to adjust their ghillie suits and camouflage their weapons before taking part in the stalking challenge of the European Best Sniper Squad Competition at the 7th Army Training Command?s, Grafenwoehr Training Area in Germany on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016. The Norwegian squad took first place in the four-day contest.

Norway took first place Thursday in a competition of sniper squads that included teams from across Europe and the U.S.

The four-day contest at the U.S. Army’s training grounds in Grafenwoehr, Germany, involved 30 events that tested the squad’s advanced markmanship, land navigation skills and medical treatment simulations.

None of the five U.S. units participating finished in the top three. Second place went to Sweden and third place to Belgium. In all, 15 teams from 11 nations took part.

Germany won last year’s inaugural best squad competition.

news@stripes.com