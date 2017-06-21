Norway extends Marine Corps rotations to 2018
By TARA COPP | STARS AND STRIPES Published: June 21, 2017
WASHINGTON — Marines in Norway will continue rotations there through 2018, the country’s ministry of defense announced Wednesday.
Approximately 330 Marines arrived in January in 2017 to bolster cooperation between the two countries and conduct exercises in the wake of continued Russian aggression in Europe. The initial rotations were to continue through the end of 2017, but now will extend through the end of 2018, with two rotations per year.
“Our Marines in Norway are demonstrating a high level of cooperation with our allies,” said Maj. Gen. Niel E. Nelson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe & Africa. “The more we train together alongside one another the stronger our alliance becomes.”
copp.tara@stripes.com
Twitter: @TaraCopp
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
'I've never been so shaken': Increasing threats unnerve lawmakers
US to send about 4,000 more troops to Afghanistan, official says
May faces mounting pressure to step down
DODEA Pacific East schools outperform national averages, accrediting agency says
Police officer, others injured in Munich subway shooting
Though the EU is popular again, Brussels has reasons to worry