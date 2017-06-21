Norway extends Marine Corps rotations to 2018

U.S. Marines from the Black Sea Rotational Force Combined Arms Company conduct a battalion-level live-fire exercise with the Norwegian army in Setermoen, Norway, Nov. 17, 2016.

WASHINGTON — Marines in Norway will continue rotations there through 2018, the country’s ministry of defense announced Wednesday.

Approximately 330 Marines arrived in January in 2017 to bolster cooperation between the two countries and conduct exercises in the wake of continued Russian aggression in Europe. The initial rotations were to continue through the end of 2017, but now will extend through the end of 2018, with two rotations per year.

“Our Marines in Norway are demonstrating a high level of cooperation with our allies,” said Maj. Gen. Niel E. Nelson, commander of U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe & Africa. “The more we train together alongside one another the stronger our alliance becomes.”

