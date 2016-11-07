North Korea calls Obama administration ‘total failure’ ahead of US election

SEOUL, South Korea — North Korea called President Barack Obama’s administration a “total failure” ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

The state-run Korean Central News Agency made the criticism in a white paper issued Sunday that blamed America’s “hostile policy” for pushing the North to step up its nuclear weapons program.

“The moves of the Obama regime to stifle the DPRK which surpass the successive regimes have steadily pushed the DPRK to bolster up its nuclear force, making it have access to even the H-bomb,” it said, using the acronym for the North’s formal name the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Tensions have risen sharply this year on the divided peninsula as North Korea conducted two nuclear tests and several ballistic missile launches despite international condemnation and punishing sanctions by the U.N. Security Council.

South Korea’s military said on Monday it was on high alert and closely monitoring launch sites amid speculation that the North may fire another missile to send a defiant message as Americans go to the polls on Tuesday.

“The military is fully prepared to respond to any provocative acts by the North,” an official from the Joint Chiefs of Staff told reporters at a briefing.

KCNA tried to turn the tables on the outgoing U.S. president, saying Obama’s push for denuclearization, which helped win him a Nobel Peace Prize, and his effort to focus strategy on the Asia-Pacific region had failed. It criticized everything from Middle East and African policies to the U.S.-led war in Afghanistan and the monetary system.

The North Korean regime’s mouthpiece frequently issues statements full of hyperbole and bellicose rhetoric surrounding high-profile events.

The report also took a dig at the nasty campaign that pitted Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton against Republican Donald Trump, calling it the “most indecent seminar on presidential election” and the “most dirty to-and-fro conflict.”

“It can be seen from this that there is neither man nor ideology nor spiritual and moral foundation to protect the country from destruction,” KCNA said. “The complete defeat of the Obama regime foretells the collapse of the U.S.”

gamel.kim@stripes.com

Twitter: @kimgamel