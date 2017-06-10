Quantcast

Warship USS Gabrielle Giffords commissioned in Texas

Commissioning ceremony of USS Gabrielle Giffords

By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 10, 2017

GALVESTON, Texas — The 421-foot USS Gabrielle Giffords was commissioned this weekend in Texas.

Ceremonies were held Saturday in Galveston to commission the warship named for the former Arizona congresswoman, who was shot in 2011 in Tucson, Arizona, but survived the assassination attempt.

The $475 million ship was constructed by Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama, and arrived in Galveston last weekend.

Giffords helped christen the ship in 2015. It's the ninth in a series of high-speed vessels designed to navigate in shallow coastal regions known as littoral waters.

Giffords' husband is retired astronaut Mark Kelly, a former Navy captain stationed in Galveston County during his NASA service.

Free public tours of the ship were available through Friday in Galveston.

San Diego will be its home port.

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords speaks during the commissioning of the Navy ship USS Gabrielle Giffords on Saturday, June 10, 2017. Standing next to her is her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, a former Navy captain.
U.S. NAVY VIA DVIDS

