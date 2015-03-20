Virginia shipyard receives more money for USS George Washington overhaul

The aircraft carrier USS George Washington conducting the carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean on Dec. 13, 2016.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Huntington Ingalls Industries received $8.9 million from the Navy in February to continue planning the mid-life overhaul of the USS George Washington, a project once threatened by budget cuts.

In 2014, the Pentagon said it would have to retire, not refuel, the George Washington if automatic budget cuts took effect in 2016, when the refueling was set to begin. Congress acted to save the carrier, and HII was awarded $49 million later that year to begin planning the project.

That was the first of several infusions of money from the Navy. To date, the shipbuilder has received in excess of $770 million for planning and related work on the George Washington project, known as a Refueling and Complex Overhaul. A portion of that money also pays for pre-planning the next RCOH on the USS John C. Stennis.

The George Washington is due to arrive in the Newport News shipyard this summer.

©2017 the Daily Press (Newport News, Va.)

Visit the Daily Press at www.dailypress.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

