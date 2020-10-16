USS Theodore Roosevelt faces coronavirus again after two sailors become sick

Stars and Stripes is making stories on the coronavirus pandemic available free of charge. See other free reports here. Sign up for our daily coronavirus newsletter here. Please support our journalism with a subscription.

WASHINGTON — Two sailors aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt have been infected with the coronavirus, several months after a serious outbreak of the virus on the aircraft carrier derailed its deployment, according to news reports Friday.

The sailors were at sea aboard the ship off the California coast when they self-reported symptoms of the virus, The New York Times reported. They tested positive for the virus in the last three days.

The sailors received medical treatment and were evacuated off the Roosevelt for isolation, Cmdr. Zach Harrell, a spokesman for Naval Air Forces, told The Times. Other sailors who were in close contact with them have been quarantined.

The Roosevelt returned to its homeport of San Diego on July 9 after a six-month deployment to the Indo-Pacific region, where the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier was sidelined by an outbreak of the coronavirus. On March 27, the ship arrived in Guam, where it remained for nearly two months as the virus spread among the ship’s crew of more than 4,800 sailors, eventually infecting 1,273 sailors and killing one.

On Tuesday, the ship left its base in California to conduct routine operations in the eastern Pacific Ocean, according to the Navy.

