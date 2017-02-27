USS Nimitz returns to Bremerton

BREMERTON, Wash. (Tribune News Service) -- The USS Nimitz and crew returned Sunday afternoon to Naval Base Kitsap after training for nearly a month off Southern California.

The aircraft carrier underwent an inspection to ensure it meets Navy standards.

It also conducted carrier landings to train pilots and worked on its 3M maintenance program with trainers onboard to prepare for an inspection later this year, said spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Theresa Donnelly.

