USS Nimitz returns to Bremerton
By KITSAP SUN Published: February 27, 2017
BREMERTON, Wash. (Tribune News Service) -- The USS Nimitz and crew returned Sunday afternoon to Naval Base Kitsap after training for nearly a month off Southern California.
The aircraft carrier underwent an inspection to ensure it meets Navy standards.
It also conducted carrier landings to train pilots and worked on its 3M maintenance program with trainers onboard to prepare for an inspection later this year, said spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Theresa Donnelly.
(c) 2017 the KitsapSun. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
