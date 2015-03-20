USS George H.W. Bush carrier strike group begins assault on Islamic State
By COURTNEY MABEUS | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: February 14, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The USS George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group began its assault on the Islamic State group in support of Operation Inherent Resolve from the eastern Mediterranean Sea on Monday, the Navy said in a news release.
The Bush left Norfolk on Jan. 21 and arrived in the Mediterranean on Feb. 2. It replaced the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group, which returned to Norfolk on Dec. 30, leaving a brief gap in U.S. carriers in the region.
The Bush group includes Carrier Air Wing 8, Norfolk-based guided missile destroyers USS Laboon and USS Truxtun, and the Mayport, Fla.-based guided missile destroyers USS Philippine Sea and USS Hué City. Nine squadrons make up the air wing, including Virginia Beach-based Strike Fighter Squadrons 31, 37, 87 and 213 and Norfolk-based Early Warning Squadron 124, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 9 and a detachment from Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 40.
©2017 The Virginian-Pilot (Norfolk, Va.)
Visit The Virginian-Pilot at pilotonline.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
An F/A-18F Super Hornet assigned to the "Black Lions" of Strike Fighter Squadron 213 launches from the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush in the Mediterranean Sea on Feb. 13, 2017. The ship's carrier strike group is conducting naval operations in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.
CHRISTOPHER GAINES/U.S. NAVY
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
NATO to review command structure as alliance defense ministers meet
State Department says fewer than 60,000 visas revoked under order
Trump says media 'doesn't want to report' extremist attacks
Navy investigating unit's display of Trump flag
Trump thanks Japan for hosting US military bases
Syria's rebel groups descend into more infighting