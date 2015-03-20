USS Bataan deployment delayed a day for minor engineering issue
By COURTNEY MABEUS | The Virginian-Pilot | Published: February 28, 2017
NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — A minor engineering issue has pushed back the deployment of the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan by a day, the Navy said Monday.
The Bataan was initially scheduled to depart from Norfolk Naval Station Tuesday but will instead leave Wednesday. It is deploying for seven months to Europe and the Middle East as the flagship of the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group.
Other ships in the group, including the amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde, based at Norfolk Naval Station, and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall, based at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story in Virginia Beach, deployed Saturday.
More than 4,000 sailors and Marines are in the ready group. The Navy declined to provide additional details about the Bataan’s maintenance.
