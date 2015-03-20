Using wrong lubricant does millions in damage to 3 Navy planes

An E-2C Hawkeye attached to the Greyhawks of Airborne Early Warning Squadron 120 lands on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush on Aug. 25, 2016.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — Days before the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush set out from Norfolk last month, the Navy had to scramble to fix a major problem with the ship's squadron of early warning, command and control aircraft.

The engines on three of the squadron's four E-2C Hawkeye aircraft had been damaged and needed to be replaced at a cost of at least $2 million.

The culprit?

"Improper engine oil servicing," according to Naval Air Force Atlantic.

"The damage occurred over a period of time and it involved the use of a lubricant not approved or specified for these engines," Naval Air Force Atlantic spokesman Mike Maus said in response to questions from The Virginian-Pilot.

"A thorough investigation is being conducted to determine how and why this procedure was allowed."

It was a costly error for each $80 million, twin-engine turboprop aircraft.

The damage value of at least $2 million, according to the Naval Safety Center, put it into its most serious classification for damage. It wasn't immediately clear when the need to replace the engines became apparent, but the Naval Safety Center listed the mishap date as Jan. 19 — two days before the Bush deployed.

The need to replace the engines comes at a time when the Navy says that half its aircraft can't fly because they're awaiting maintenance or lack needed spare parts.

"While our first team on deployment is ready, our bench – the depth of our forces at home – is thin. It has become clear to me that the Navy’s overall readiness has reached its lowest level in many years," Adm. William Moran, vice chief of naval operations, said in prepared testimony before the House Armed Services Committee on Tuesday in a plea for increased funding.

"Time is running out. Years of sustained deployments and constrained and uncertain funding have resulted in a readiness debt that will take years to pay down."

The affected Hawkeye squadron consists of four planes and is based at Naval Station Norfolk's Chambers Field.

It's unclear how long the investigation will take.

Despite the maintenance setback, Maus said all four aircraft assigned to the "Bear Aces" of Airborne Early Warning Squadron 124 were able to join the Bush on deployment after it left Norfolk.

"The squadron is fully capable of performing," its mission, Naval Air Force Atlantic said in a statement.

The Bush left Norfolk on Jan. 21 on a seven-month deployment. The Bush has been operating in the Mediterranean Sea before transiting to the Middle East. The Bush arrived in Souda Bay, Greece, for a port visit Monday.

