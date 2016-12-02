Submarine arrives in Maine for maintenance, repair and modernization
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: December 2, 2016
KITTERY, Maine — The nuclear-powered attack submarine USS Springfield is in Portsmouth Naval Shipyard after conducting an at-sea burial.
The submarine arrived on Thursday after conducting the ceremony for the late Navy Capt. Paul "Bud" Rogers. Rogers was assigned to the USS Thresher but was on shore at the time of the doomed voyage in which it sank 200 miles off Cape Cod. The 1963 tragedy was the deadliest submarine disaster in U.S. history.
The retired sailor's family said he felt survivor's guilt and wished to be buried near his crew members.
The ceremony was conducted Wednesday as the Springfield traveled from Groton, Connecticut, to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard.
The Springfield and its 16 officers and 127 sailors will be at the shipyard in the coming months for maintenance, repair and modernization.
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Nancy Pelosi beats back challenge, is chosen as House Democratic leader
Civilian base worker arrested after 'physical altercation' at Misawa
War game confirms major gaps in Army's cyber capabilities
Stanford class challenges grads to pick defense over Google
US envoy says S. Sudan government preparing attacks in border state
Brazilian soccer team's plane crashes in Colombia; 76 dead