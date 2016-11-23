Sub portrayed in 'Hunt for Red October' ends last deployment

The USS Dallas returns to homeport at Submarine Base New London following a six-month deployment on Dec. 14, 2011. The Los Angeles-class attack submarine returned to its Conn. homeport on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2016, after traveling 42,000 miles on its final deployment.

GROTON, Conn. — A U.S. Navy attack submarine that appeared in "The Hunt for Red October" has returned to its Connecticut homeport from its last scheduled deployment after 35 years in the fleet.

The USS Dallas had a brush with Hollywood fame in the 1990 Sean Connery and Alec Baldwin thriller.

The Los Angeles-class submarine arrived back at the Navy base in Groton on Tuesday.

On its final deployment it traveled 42,000 miles and made port stops in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Scotland and France.

The submarine was commissioned in 1981. It was scheduled to be inactivated sooner but the Navy in 2014 decided to extend its service life to help meet demands on attack subs.

Sailors' relatives drove from as far as Texas to be reunited with their loved ones upon the submarine's return to port.