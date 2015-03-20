Sprawling Navy medical community gets new skipper

A video screen grab shows Rear Adm. Paul Pearigen speaking in a change of command ceremony in San Diego, Calif., on Monday, Dec. 5, 2016, after he relieved Rear Adm. Bruce Gillingham as the commanding officer of Navy Medicine West.

From Diego Garcia to San Diego, Navy Medicine West boasts 10 hospitals, two dental centers, 51 branch clinics and about 675,000 patients, making it one of the largest health-care networks on Earth.

And now it has a new skipper — Rear Adm. Paul D. Pearigen, chief of the Navy Medical Corps. He replaced Rear Adm. Bruce L. Gillingham during a Monday morning ceremony at the headquarters’ campus north of San Diego Naval Base.

Underscoring the importance of the post, Pearigen and Gillingham were joined on the stage by Navy Third Fleet commander Vice Adm. Nora W. Tyson and Navy Surgeon General Vice Adm. C. Forrest Faison III, along with Rear Adm. Michiya Sato, the Japan Self-Defense Forces Maritime Surgeon General, in the crowd.

Navy West oversees the health care of sailors, Marines and their families in California, Washington, Hawaii, Guam, South Korea, Japan and Diego Garcia, an Indian Ocean atoll that doubles as a major military base.

Lauded for his strong leadership since taking command from Faison in late 2013, Gillingham supervised a network that in recent years launched new hospitals at Camp Pendleton and Guam — plus a new clinic at Twentynine Palms Naval Hospital. He has received numerous awards for, among other achievements, boosting the cost-effectiveness of naval medical care.

Gillingham, now 57, graduated from Helix High School in La Mesa. He then received his undergraduate and medical degrees from UC San Diego and completed his surgical internship at the San Diego Naval Medical Center, which is situated at the edge of Balboa Park.

A pediatric orthopedic surgeon, Gillingham is slated to become both the first Navy Medicine chief quality officer and the deputy chief for readiness and health of the Navy’s Virginia-based Bureau of Medicine & Surgery, often shortened to “BUMED.”

Faison, the Navy’s top medical officer, on Monday praised Gillingham for epitomizing “servant leadership,” singling him out as a deeply caring physician and a steadfast commander who made both the nation and the Navy better because of his selflessness.

“It’s been a privilege to see all the great things that you have done,” said Faison, 58.

Faison has asked Pearigen, the 12th chief of the Navy Medical Corps, to preserve the high standards of the service’s uniformed physicians while helming Navy Medicine West.

Like Tyson, the 55-year-old Pearigen is a native Tennessean who has long ties to the San Diego region. He completed his emergency-care residency at San Diego Naval Medical Center and directed Camp Pendleton’s hospital between 2009 and 2011.

“Let’s embrace together what lies ahead,” Pearigen said in an address to his new command. “Let’s take on the new opportunities and challenges and make a difference.”

