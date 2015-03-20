Skydiver training with Navy special warfare unit rescued from tree

Suffolk Fire & Rescue crews respond to a call for a skydiver stuck in a tree near the airport in Virginia on Sept. 28, 2017.

SUFFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — A man training with a Navy special warfare unit was rescued from a tree after a skydiving accident Thursday morning.

The man, who is in his late 20s, was participating in routine training conducted through Suffolk-based Arne Freefall Solutions, a government contractor, said owner Mike Manthey.

Technical rescue teams from Suffolk and Chesapeake responded with the Suffolk police about 10:40 a.m., after the man became stuck in the tree in the 2000 block of Meadow Country Road. He was stuck about 40 feet up, according to a city news release.

That's just south of the Suffolk Executive Airport.

Crews used a rope to secure the man and lower him to the ground around noon, according to the news release.

"It happens occasionally," Manthey said.

The man is doing fine and is preparing to jump again with the military unit, Manthey said. He did not suffer any injuries.

