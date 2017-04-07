Senator to visit Miss. Navy base amid training jets safety concerns

A U.S. Navy T-45 Goshawk jet trainer aircraft, decorated with a pre-World War II paint scheme, flies over Naval Air Station Kingsville Oct. 29, 2010, in Kingsville, Texas, on Oct. 29, 2010.

MERIDIAN, Miss. — U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker is planning a Saturday visit with Navy officials and pilots stationed at the Naval Air Station in Meridian.

The Republican lawmaker is chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Seapower, which has jurisdiction over the Navy and naval aviation. His office, in a news release Thursday, said the visit comes after a meeting he had with Navy personnel in Washington, D.C., following reports that some pilots were boycotting training flights because of potential safety issues with T-45 training jets.

T-45 training jets are used in Meridian and at Naval Air Stations in Pensacola, Florida and Kingsville, Texas.

Wicker says he's hopeful the visit will yield some answers.