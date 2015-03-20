Santa hitchhikes on a Navy training flight to spread some holiday cheer

Lt. Cmdr. Carey Vincent, a flight surgeon assigned to Naval Station Norfolk's Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2 takes advantage of a routine training flight to spread some pre-holiday joy by playing Santa on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020.

(Tribune News Service) — Lt. Cmdr. Carey Vincent , a flight surgeon assigned to Naval Station Norfolk’s Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 2, hopped onto a training flight Saturday to spread some pre-holiday happiness.

The MH-60S Knighthawk did the rounds over Hampton Roads on Saturday, at about 500 feet.

Usually, the squadron brings Santa to its hangar to hand out presents to children of the unit’s sailors. The pandemic made that impossible this year, so Vincent tied on on a pillow, donned a red suit and beard — and a flight helmet — before strapping himself in the back of the helicopter.

