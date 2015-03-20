Sailors from Bataan Amphibious Ready Group begin deploying

Sailors from the Bataan Amphibious Ready Group began their departures from Hampton Roads Navy bases Saturday for a seven month deployment to the Middle East and Europe.

The amphibious transport dock USS Mesa Verde left from Naval Station Norfolk and dock landing ship USS Carter Hall left from Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story. They will be followed by the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan, which is scheduled to deploy Tuesday from Norfolk, the Navy said in a news release.

More than 4,000 sailors and Marines are assigned to the ready group. Among those deploying are the Virginia Beach-based Beach Master Unit Two 2 detachments from Assault Craft Unit 4, Norfolk-based Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26 and the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit from Camp Lejeune, N.C.



(c) 2017 The Virginian-Pilot. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.