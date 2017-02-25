Sailor shot and killed by security at Virginia naval base
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: February 25, 2017
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor was fatally shot by Naval Air Station Oceana security officers in Virginia Beach.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident began with a report of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Dan Neck and Drakesmile roads just before 10 p.m. on Friday. When Virginia Beach Police officers responded to the scene they saw damage to Gate 2 at Naval Air Station Oceana and contacted base security. Security officers then responded to the scene and found a man there.
Navy spokeswoman Jennifer Colaizzi told the newspaper that a security officer fired his gun "for his safety and the safety of personnel in the area."
The man, identified as a Navy sailor, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The incident is under investigation.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Defense spending tops agenda as Mattis kicks off first European trip
Air Force chief: A-10s to keep flying until at least 2021
Retired Lt. Gen. Hal Moore, Ia Drang battle commander, dies at 94
Air Mobility Command chief pays morale-boosting visit to Ramstein, Spangdahlem
Details of Trump-Putin call raise new White House leak concerns
Chilling CCTV footage shows killing of N. Korean leader’s brother