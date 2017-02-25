Sailor shot and killed by security at Virginia naval base

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A U.S. Navy sailor was fatally shot by Naval Air Station Oceana security officers in Virginia Beach.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident began with a report of a hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Dan Neck and Drakesmile roads just before 10 p.m. on Friday. When Virginia Beach Police officers responded to the scene they saw damage to Gate 2 at Naval Air Station Oceana and contacted base security. Security officers then responded to the scene and found a man there.

Navy spokeswoman Jennifer Colaizzi told the newspaper that a security officer fired his gun "for his safety and the safety of personnel in the area."

The man, identified as a Navy sailor, was taken to a hospital where he later died. The incident is under investigation.

