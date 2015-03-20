Sailor alleges mistreatment over wife's advocacy in Flint

The Flint water plant tower is seen on June 27, 2016, in Flint, Mich. A sailor in Norfolk, Va., is alleging that he is being retaliated against for his connection to the ongoing water contamination issue in Flint.

NORFOLK, Va. (Tribune News Service) — A Norfolk sailor with ties to the water crisis in Flint, Mich., said he suffered from a hostile working environment that deteriorated further after he complained in June about high levels of lead detected in his military housing.

Petty Officer 1st Class Dennis Walters filed complaints in November with the Department of Defense, the Navy and Rep. Scott Rigell’s office alleging he was targeted by his command at the Sewells Point Police Precinct at Norfolk Naval Station, in part because of his wife’s advocacy in Flint, where the couple previously lived. The couple said in an interview Friday that their children were sickened by lead poisoning after that city changed its municipal water source – a change that led to a crisis that embroiled Flint.

Walters said he received orders to Norfolk in 2015. His problems began in March when he was denied a request to be temporarily assigned for three weeks to a Michigan Navy support center so he could accompany his wife, Lee-Anne Walters, to a public hearing on the water crisis before a state committee and to help with water sampling.

Walters said his initial plan to continue to work while sampling water on his personal time was supported by his immediate supervisors.

Instead, he was told he’d have to take personal leave for reasons including the length of the absence, the “sensitive issue in Flint” and because the Navy did not want to “allow him to be potentially used to undermine the efforts of the” Environmental Protection Agency, according to his request.

After his return, Walters said he was told he was too distracted by the Flint crisis, which he denied. He said he was told by his superiors that he was “too overbearing.”

“During that time, I did apologize to my troops for any possibility that I was not focused on them,” Walters said.

“I told them I would re-evaluate, re-assess and get back into the game that they said I was out of.”

But Walters said beginning in April he was forced to work excessive hours, with little time off. Walters said superiors repeatedly denigrated his wife, asking, “’How could she be a Navy wife? Her job is to support you, not to be a crusader out in Flint.’ ”

By June, Walters requested and received a transfer within the unit. Around the same time, the couple sampled the water in their off-base military housing in the Ben Moreell community, operated by Lincoln Military Housing.

They found it contained 16.6 parts per billion of lead, according to a Virginia Tech analysis. Marc Edwards, a water quality expert and Virginia Tech professor who worked with the Walters in Flint, said the couple’s finding “increases the likelihood that other homes could have other problems.”

But Walters said things got worse after he reported his water findings to his superiors.

He was denied training, and stress caused him to lose 20 pounds. He said he also has been threatened with psychiatric evaluations and discharge. His complaint includes a request to be transferred to another unit.

Phillip Winslow, director of water and wastewater compliance for the Navy Mid-Atlantic Region, said Friday that the Navy tests for lead and copper from on- and off-base sample sites every three years.

Corrective actions are required if four of those 30 samples – or more than 10 percent – reveal lead on a first draw in excess of 15 parts per billion, Winslow said.

None of this year’s samples exceeded that limit, he said, adding that one of the sample sites was in the Ben Moreell community.

Kelly Wirfel, a Norfolk Naval Station spokeswoman, said the Navy is investigating Walters’ complaints and will take action if necessary to correct lead problems.

