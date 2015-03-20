Rule change for female servicemembers' hair won't apply to Naval Academy midshipmen

Midshipman 1st Class Anna Wade attends class at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland on Sept. 17, 2015.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Tribune News Service) — The Navy rule change allowing female sailors to wear ponytails and locks will not extend to the United States Naval Academy.

The rule change – announced Tuesday to expand acceptable female hairstyles when in uniform – does not include midshipmen at this time, said spokesman Cmdr. David McKinney.

"Navy policy just recently changed and we, the Naval Academy, will look at the policy and discuss how the regulations for midshipmen will change moving forward," McKinney said.

There are rules that govern midshipmen separate from those for enlisted members of the Navy. The Naval Academy rules for female hair are mostly in line with Navy rules, McKinney said. Midshipmen have not been formally notified that the rule does not apply to them.

While the Navy rule change allows for ponytails, locks and other hairstyles that extend below the shirt collar, female midshipmen must keep their hair length, when in uniform, above the collar. To comply, female midshipmen opt for buns, braids or shorter haircuts.

A work group of female officers, lead by Capt. Thurraya Kent, announced the rule changes during a Facebook Live session Tuesday. The Navy will now accept "free-hanging" ponytails and braids up to three inches below the collar. It has also expanded size regulations for buns and allowed locks as long as they are uniform with a straight part. Women can now wear their hair down with dinner dress uniforms.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. John Richardson in the Facebook Live session said the policy will help make the Navy more inclusive. Women advised that the expanded rules would be more inclusive of black female sailors and allow women to wear their natural hair.

Hairstyles cannot jeopardize the safety of servicewomen using equipment, nor can it impede uniform hats and headwear. A commanding officer has the final say on whether hairstyles are "eccentric, faddish, or out of standards."

Rules restricting hairstyles seek to maintain professionalism, McKinney said.

"That's why we all wear a uniform and there's a standard for the uniform we wear," McKinney said. "It speaks to the professionalism of the service."

