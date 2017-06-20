Remains of 7 sailors killed in US ship collision sent home
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: June 20, 2017
TOKYO — The U.S. Navy says the bodies of the seven American sailors killed in a collision between their destroyer and a container ship off the Japanese coast have headed home.
The USS Fitzgerald collided with the Philippine-flagged container ship in the early hours of Saturday, sustaining severe damage to its side and flooding some compartments with sailors trapped inside.
The bodies of the seven crew members who died, their ages ranging from 19 to 37, were found by Navy divers after the warship returned to Yokosuka, Japan, home to the Navy's 7th fleet.
The bodies left Tokyo on a flight on Tuesday.
The Navy said the three sailors who were injured in the collision have been released from a Navy hospital.
<related>
0
comments Join the conversation and share your voice!
from around the web
more top news
Submarine officer found guilty of sex charges involving teen he met on Italian base
A hero, a father, ‘best of all of us’: Pentagon identifies 3 soldiers killed in Afghanistan
How 'Fat Leonard' bribed the Navy to get US diplomatic immunity
Leading imam quits as debate over women’s ‘hypersexuality’ boils over at major US mosque
Soldiers killed in Afghanistan return to US in ‘very emotional’ ceremony
Policy experts urge Congress to back new round of base realignments and closures