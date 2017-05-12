Officials urge caution after 94,000 gallon jet fuel spill
By ASSOCIATED PRESS Published: May 12, 2017
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Officials working to clean up about 94,000 gallons of jet fuel spilled at an air station in Virginia Beach are urging residents to avoid recreational activities like fishing in the area until their work is done.
The Navy said Saturday that crews are still working to remove fuel from affected areas. The Navy says the fuel leaked from a tank at Naval Air Station Oceana on Thursday and spread onto adjoining properties and waterways.
Virginia health officials say the public should refrain from fishing, crabbing and other recreational activities in Wolfsnare Creek south of Virginia Beach Boulevard and East of Lynnhaven Parkway while the cleanup work continues.
Authorities say experts are working to locate and help affected wildlife.
The Navy says the cause of the spill is being investigated.
