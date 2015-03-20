Norfolk Naval Shipyard employee's racial harassment complaint being investigated

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Tribune News Service) — The Defense Department is investigating a complaint that a Norfolk Naval Shipyard employee suffered racial and sexual discrimination on the job, aggravating her post-traumatic stress disorder.

Tracey Allen, a quality assurance specialist, said she was treated unfairly when she was reassigned from one office to another in October, according to a March 13 document acknowledging that the Navy was forwarding her claim to the Defense Civilian Personnel Advisory Service's Investigations and Resolutions Division.

Within days of her move, Allen, who is black, said she faced more harassment when she was subjected to comments and questions by a white male coworker that were racial and sexual in nature.

According to her claim, the man made several race-based statements, including that "his grandparents owned a farm that had a fence where the black employees could not cross" and asked why blacks "always vote Democrat" even though "Republicans freed the slaves?"

Allen reported the comments to a supervisor in early November and also to the shipyard's equal employment opportunity office. She said they exacerbated her PTSD, which the Department of Veterans Affairs has determined is service-connected, according to records Allen showed to The Virginian-Pilot. She's been receiving therapy and medication for her symptoms.

According to an equal opportunity counselor's report attached to the claim, a manager interviewed the coworker about the allegations and his account largely aligned with Allen's. But he said they'd had previous conversations and didn't understand why it was now an issue. He also said Allen had been "touchy feely" with him.

Allen told The Pilot that she "never initiated conversation" with the man and "never even shook the guy's hand."

No discrimination complaints were substantiated at the shipyard in fiscal 2015 or 2016, according to Navy records.

Allen spent 20 years in the Navy and left in 2013 as a petty officer 1st class, according to Navy records. Allen said she started working at the shipyard in May 2016. She said she is no longer working in the office or building with the coworker she alleges made the harassing comments.

Shipyard spokeswoman Terri Davis confirmed the investigation but declined additional comment citing privacy concerns about personnel matters.

"Norfolk Naval Shipyard takes complaints very seriously and will fully investigate in accordance with the EEO complaint process," Davis said.

